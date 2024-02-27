Rashmika Mandanna's Reply To Fan's Viral 'VD' Post On X

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna occupied a spot on the list of trends on Tuesday, courtesy her reply to a fan's post on X (earlier known as Twitter). A fan page, calling Rashmika the "national crush of India," added that her husband "should be like VD" (as in "very daring"). FYI, VD also happen to be actor Vijay Deverakonda's initials. Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to be dating her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda. They also co-starred in the film Dear Comrade. Replying to the X post, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "That's very true."

Replying to the X post, Rashmika wrote, "That's very true." Check it out:

That's very true — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 27, 2024

The post shared by Rashmika Mandanna's fan page, read, "What qualities should one have to become #RashmikaMandanna's husband. She is National crush of India. Her husband must be special. Her husband should be like VD. I mean very daring. Who can protect her. We call her a queen then her husband should also be like a king."

Vijay Deverakonda recently addressed the rumours of his engagement to Rashmika Mandanna in an interview with Lifestyle Asia. The actor clarified that he is not getting married or engaged in February. "I'm not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They're just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married," Vijay Deverakonda said. The rumours started doing the rounds when a report by News18 Telugu stated that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will make an announcement regarding their engagement in the second week of February.

Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in the smash hit Animal, will next star in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.