Rashmika Mandanna Makes It To Forbes 30 Under 30 List. 'So Proud,' Says Rumoured Boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: Chrissuccess)

Rashmika Mandanna is over the moon as her name has appeared on the coveted Forbes 30 under 30 list. It so happened that Forbes India magazine unveiled its annual 30 under 30 list, where it picks 30 “trailblazers and disruptors” across fields who are under the age of 30. This year, three actresses from Bollywood made it to the list and we cannot be any prouder. Animal star Rashmika Mandanna was one of them of course. The actress shared the happy news with her fans with a lovely post. She treated her fans to the cover image of the magazine and wrote, "Gratitude." Rashmika's post was reshared by her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda who wrote, "So proud, from nowhere to everywhere. Keep growing and inspiring." The other two actresses making it to the list were Radhika Madana and Dot.

Take a look at Rashmika's post below:

See how Vijay reacted:

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda addressed the rumours of his engagement to Rashmika in an interview with Lifestyle Asia. "I'm not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They're just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married," Vijay Deverakonda said.

The rumours started doing the rounds when a report by News18 Telugu stated that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were planning to make an announcement regarding their engagement in the second week of February.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who have worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade are rumoured to be dating. In April last year, when a report claimed that the actors were living together, the actress replied on X (earlier called Twitter), "Aiyoooo.. don't overthink it babu."