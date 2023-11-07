Rashmika Mandanna Thanks Amitabh Bachchan For Slamming Her Viral Deepfake Video: 'I Feel Safe...'

Amitabh Bachchan with Rashmika Mandanna. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Rashmika Mandanna, on Monday night, thanked film veteran Amitabh Bachchan, who called for legal action against the viral deepfake video of the actress. Rashmika, who said that it is "extremely scary" how technology is being misused, thanked her Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan for "standing up" for her. Rashmika Mandanna, in a post on X (previously called Twitter), wrote, "Thankyou for standing up for me sir, I feel safe in a country with leaders like you." Big B, who had called for legal action against the video, wrote on X, "Yes this is a strong case for legal."

Thankyou for standing up for me sir, I feel safe in a country with leaders like you. https://t.co/rD9umXhKEn — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

Reacting to her viral deepfake video, Rashmika Mandanna, on Monday, released a statement, in which she wrote that it is "extremely scary" how technology is being misused. Ms Mandanna's statement read, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deep fake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused. Today as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity."

Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.... — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

On Sunday, a deepfake video of the Pushpa star appeared online, in which Rashmika is seen entering an elevator. The original video is that of British-Indian social media personality Zara Patel.

Rashmika Mandanna is best-known for her performances in films like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Kirik Party, Chamak, Anjani Putra, Sita Ramam, Varisu and Sarileru Neekevvaru, to name a few. She became a household name after starring in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, which was a big hit.

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, last year. She also featured in the espionage drama Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra this year. She will next be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. She will also be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, opposite Allu Arjun.