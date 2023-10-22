The Girlfriend First Look: Rashmika Mandanna In A One-Of-A-Kind Love Story

Rashmika Mandanna in a still from the film. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

It is a happy Sunday for all Rashmika Mandanna fans. The actress has announced her upcoming project – The Girlfriend — on Instagram. It is also Rashmika's 24th film. The clip opens to a voiceover, “I love her so much that she doesn't need friends, family or anyone else. I am all she needs. I want her to be with me all the time. To have a girl I can call ‘mine' is a different high.” We also get a glimpse of Rashmika's character, who is holding her breath underwater. She carries a tense look and runs out of breath at one point. The Girlfriend is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. The movie is bankrolled by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu, Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni. It is presented by Allu Arvind under the Geetha Arts banner. Sharing the video, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “The world is full of great love stories. But there are those few love stories that haven't been heard or seen before. And ‘The Girlfriend' is one such. #RM24.” The film is expected to go on the floors soon.

Here is The Girlfriend teaser:

Before The Girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Animal. The film will open to theatres on December 1. Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Suresh Oberoi are also part of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Rashmika plays the role of Geetanjali in the film. At the time of introducing her character, the actress said, “Your Geetanjali [red heart].

Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir Kapoor's love interest in Animal. Earlier, Rashmika opened up about working with Ranbir in the film. She had said, “God has really taken his time to make him [Ranbir] perfect ya. Rkaaaaaay. I think initially because he is #ranbirkapoor, I was super nervous but my god!! - Our little secret.. God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya. Brilliant actor Amaaaaazing human -Everything else - Crazy no? Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya..I only wish the best for him for life and woahhhh...wait! Haveeeee to say this, RK in Animal is (bomb emoji)."