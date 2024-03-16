The Internet Thinks This Pic Of Rashmika Mandanna Was Clicked By Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna is the newest globe-trotter, from being in Milan to attend Milan Fashion Week to flying to Japan to present an award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The actress is always hopping from one place to another, and these days, she's in Australia. How do we know? Well, her recent post is proof enough. In the Instagram entry, Rashmika can be seen looking at the camera while hiding her face with a soft toy. Her black T-shirt and baseball cap are the epitome of travel fashion goals. Behind Rashmika is a glass wall that reflects a man clicking Rashmika's picture. While the face of the man is not visible, the Internet is convinced that it's Rashmika's rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda. In the caption, the star wrote, “Australiaaaaaaaa,” accompanied by a koala and a red heart emoji.

After taking a look at Rashmika Mandanna's post, fans started inquiring if it was Vijay Deverakonda who clicked her picture. Someone asked, “Is that Vijay seen in the glass?” Another user added, “Who clicked your picture madam? I think Vijay Sir.” Many said, “Photo captured by Vijay,” while a few questioned, “Where is Vijay Devrakondaaaaaaaa?”

A few days ago, Rashmika Mandanna told Pinkvilla that she and Vijay Deverakonda are looking forward to an opportunity of working together. The actress said, "We're definitely looking for a script together. It's been really long, and I can see that fans are really waiting for our collaboration next time. And if something really interesting comes up, definitely." FYI: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have shared screen space in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Before that, a note posted by Rashmika Mandanna's fan page went viral on X (formerly Twitter). The note read, “What qualities should one have to become #RashmikaMandanna's husband? She is the National Crush of India. Her husband must be special. Her husband should be like VD. I mean Very Daring. Who can protect her. We call her a queen then her husband should also be like a king.” While the text described VD as “very daring”, we all know that these are the initials of Vijay Deverakonda.

Replying to the post, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “That's very true."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will hit the big screens on August 15.