Rapper Sexyy Red Sues Ex-Security Guard For Alleged $500K Theft During Family Getaway

Sexyy Red has filed a lawsuit against a former security guard, accusing them of stealing more than $500,000 worth of jewellery, watches, designer handbags and other valuables.

The incident took place in January 2025 at a rented mansion in Florida during a retreat she organised for her mother's birthday celebration. The rapper claims the valuables went missing while the former employee was responsible for providing security services during the festivities.

The lawsuit alleges that an unidentified person wearing a mask got into the property through an unlocked door and took several high-value items. The stolen goods reportedly included necklaces, rings, bracelets, charms, luxury handbags and watches.

Sexyy Red argues that a police investigation determined that a door had been left unlocked, which allowed the suspect to get inside the house. The rapper is now holding the private security team she hired for the event accountable for the theft.

Her lawsuit specifically names guard Carl Thompson, stating he was tasked with securing the residence and was allegedly the last staff member to leave the premises before the burglary.

Sexyy Red is suing for over $500,000 in damages.

The lawsuit marks a new turn in the ongoing legal dispute between the rapper and Carl Thompson. In August 2025, Thompson sued Sexyy Red and members of her team. He claimed he was hired in May 2023 as her personal security guard for $180,000 a year and worked for her until December 2024.

Thompson said he was underpaid during that time, stating he received about $204,000 when he was owed closer to $285,000. He filed suit to recover the shortfall.Sexyy Red rejected those claims and has now responded with her own lawsuit. She claims the security lapses that allegedly allowed the Florida burglary happened while Thompson was in charge.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the theft. The civil case between the two parties is still moving forward.