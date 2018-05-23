Ranveer Singh's Simmba Will Be The 'Biggest Entertainer Of The Year,' Promises This Actor The actor had earlier described his role in Simmba as challenging

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ranveer Singh on a poster of Simmba (Image courtesy: Instagram) New Delhi: Highlights Sonu Sood says his role in Simmba is -very special- He promised that Simmba will be the -biggest entertainer of the year- The actor will also be seen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Happy New Year, or action-oriented films like Dabangg. Sonu Sood, who even shared screen space with international actor Jackie Chan, said his upcoming movie will be "the biggest entertainer of this year." The 44-year-old actor, who, will be next seen in Simmba is very special and an exciting one. The preparation has already begun, and I can't wait to face the camera soon. With Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and all of us together, I can promise you that it is going to be the biggest entertainer of this year."



Directed by Rohit Shetty's, Simmba will also feature Simmba will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.



During the interview, the Dabangg actor even revealed that he enjoys a particular genre a lot, (no folks, it isn't action). The model-turned-actor said that he enjoys being a part of period films. He has been a part of Ashutosh Gowariker's periodical drama Jodhaa Akbar and will now be seen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, opposite Kangana Ranaut. "I'm working on Manikarnika as I enjoy acting in period films. I started my acting journey playing Bhagat Singh and went on to act in Jodhaa Akbar and Kurukshetra. These kinds of films are challenging, but give you a lot of scope to mould yourself as an actor," IANS quoted him as saying.



Sonu Sood has been a part of films such as Jodhaa Akbar, Dabangg, Happy New Year, Singh Is King and Gabbar Is Back to name a few.



Simmba is scheduled to release on December 28.



(With inputs from IANS)



