How About This Ranveer Singh Photo For Some 'Monday Motivation'?

Monday means it's time to check out Ranveer Singh's Instagram for some "Monday motivation." A trip to Ranveer's Instagram revealed a photo, which sets major fitness goals and will most definitely make you sign up for the gym. Ranveer, who has wrapped the shooting of Gully Boy, is working out yet again to return to his chiseled self - he sported a rather thinned-down look when he was shooting for Gully Boy - but now, Ranveer's physique is simply OMG. Sporting a pair of Ninja Turtle-printed shorts and a headband, Ranveer shared a photo from his work-out session and wrote "Cowabunga!" Are you reaching for the dictionary now? We'll help you out - it's a term for exclamation, used to denote extreme happiness.
Highlights
- Ranveer shared a photo from his work-out session
- "Cowabunga,"wrote Ranveer Singh
- Ranveer's photo has been liked by Jacqueline, Priyanka and others
Ranveer's co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez were the first ones to have liked the photo while Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar simply asked Ranveer to "behave." Ranveer's work-out photo has garnered over 6 lakh 'likes' in just three hours with over 5,177 comments flooding the comments section. Ranveer Singh's Instafam unanimously agrees that he has set their screens on "fire." Here's some Monday motivation for all the couch potatoes out there and everybody, basically.
CommentsOn Mondays, Ranveer never forgets to check-in from the gym and here's what we have got on his Instagram so far. In one of his posts, Ranveer details his massive physical transformation from playing Alauddin Khilji in "Padmaavat" to prepping for his Gully Boy persona.
Ranveer Singh recently dubbed for the Hindi version of Deadpool 2 and will next be seen in Gully Boy, in which he co-stars with Alia Bhatt.