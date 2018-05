Ranveer Singh From 'Padmaavat' Or Ravi Dubey? Can't Tell The Difference

Ravi Dubey shared this picture (Image courtesy: ravidubey2312)

Highlights "Even Ranveer Singh will confuse you with himself," a user wrote Ravi's pictures are a part of a promotional strategy for his new show Ranveer Singh played Alauddin Khilji in "Padmaavat"

A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on May 18, 2018 at 9:17pm PDT

Folks, that's Ravi Dubey and not Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji from "Padmaavat." Yes, trust us. (Difficult to tell the difference, right? Well, you are not alone). Pictures of TV star Ravi Dubey, shared on Instagram as Alauddin Khilji, has left the Internet very confused. Ravi bears an uncanny resemblance to Ranveer Singh, who played Khilji in 2018's blockbuster film "." Ravi's pictures are a part of a promotional strategy for his new show. "Even Ranveer Singh will confuse you with himself" and "This is Ranveer Singh pretending to be Ravi Dubey" are some of the comments on his picture.Ranveer Singh or Ravi Dubey? Just can't tell the difference. Have a look.Here's Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in "." Ravi Dubey is best-known for his TV shows likeand. He has also hosted several reality shows and has also been part of them, the recent one was. Ravi recently hostedandand is now all set to host. His next film is, also starring Karan Singh Grover. His wife Sargun Mehta is also an actress Meanwhile, in "," Ranveer Singh co-starred with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. "" starred Deepika as Rani Padmavati, who had performed, after Alauddin Khilji invaded Chittor fort. Shahid featured as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmavati's husband. The film earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office. "" was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.