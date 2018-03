Ravi Dubey Would 'Feel Proud, Privileged' To Work Again with Wife Sargun

Highlights I have massive respect for her as an actor: Ravi They featured together in 12/24 Karol Bagh Ravi Dubey currently hosts the singing reality show Rising Star 2

Television actor Ravi Dubey, who is married to actress Sargun Mehta , would 'feel privileged to work' with his wife again, news agency IANS reports. The duo featured together inand also participated in the reality show. "I would feel proud and privileged to act with somebody like Sargun. We have performed various times on the stage and after, Sargun and I have not done anything in fiction or acted together. So, performing with Sargun in a film will be equivalent to performing with greatness," Ravi told IANS. If given a chance to reunite with any former co-star, Ravi would choose Sargun. "It would have to be Sargun. The reason is not that she is my wife. I have massive respect for her as an actor and performer," he added.Ravi Dubey, 34 and Sargun Mehta, 29, married in 2013. They started dating in 2010. Last week, the duo celebrated eight years of togetherness with loved-up Instagram posts.Ravi Dubey currently hosts the singing reality showwhile Sargun is busy with her Punjabi films. She was recently seen in Ammy Virk's song. The film is currently being shot and releases this September. She has also been party of Punjabi films likeand. Besides Punjabi films, she has been part of TV shows likeand Ravi Dubey is best-known for his roles inand. He was the second runner-up of(With IANS inputs)