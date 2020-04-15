Ranveer Singh's Photoshopped Picture With A Tiger Will Leave You In Splits

Ranveer Singh shared this photo. (courtesy ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer Singh shared a hilarious picture on Instagram

It features Ranveer holding a tiger

The picture of Joe Exotic has been photoshopped with Ranveer's face

Ranveer Singh, in coronavirus lockdown, is providing us with the daily dose of humour. The Ram Leela actor shared a photoshopped picture of himself with a tiger on his Instagram profile and his Instafam can't stop laughing at it. Earlier Ranveer Singh had shared the picture on his Instagram story and asked, "Who did this" with a laughter emoticon. Seems like, the famous picture of zookeeper Joe Exotic holding a tiger has been photoshopped and replaced with Ranveer's face. Sharing the picture, Ranveer captioned it with multiple laughter emoticons. Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, his picture was flooded with comments from his friends and fans. Reacting to the picture, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Casual day for Baba," while his Gully Boy co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "I miss our old times" with a laughter emoji.

Ranveer never fails to keep his Instafam amused with his posts. A few days ago, Ranveer shared a cartoon of himself with Deepika and wrote, "Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai." Take a look:

This is how Ranveer Singh will be "coming out of quarantine." Take a look:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has a body of work that includes Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Finding Fanny, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Simmba among others. He was last seen in the 2019 musical drama Gully Boy where he shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ranveer has an impressive line-up of films. He will be seen in '83 which also stars his actress-wife Deepika Padukone, Rohit Shetty's cop-drama Sooryavanshi and Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar.