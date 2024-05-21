Ranveer Singh's 93-Year-Old Grandfather Casts His Vote: ' Rockstar Nana'

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy: RanveerSingh)

Ranveer Singh's maternal grandfather did it again and in style. Ranveer Singh's Nana, who is 93 years old, cast his vote on Monday in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024. On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh shared an adorable image of his grandfather on Instagram feed. In the picture shared, Ranveer's grandfather can be seen posing for the camera as he stands with the help of a person and a police officer at a polling booth. Dressed in a shirt and pants, Ranveer's grandfather can be seen wearing shades as well. Ranveer Singh wrote in the caption, "93yrs old. 93°F outside. But he voted. He's a voter! My Rockstar Nana." He added the hashtag #everyvotecounts.

The Internet instantly started commenting on the post. Dia Mirza dropped a heart and a tiger emoji. Zoya Akhtar shared a heart and a smiling emoji. Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "I thought it's you in makeup." Another user wrote, "Wooww Nana is age mein bhi handsome." Another comment read, "And that's the reason democracy in India thrives! My love and hugs for Nanu!" Take a look at the post here:

Parents-to-be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone cast their vote on Monday as well. Twinning in white, the couple arrived at the polling booth together. In the video viral from the polling booth, Deepika can be seen holding hands of Ranveer tightly as they make their way towards the booth. Shah Rukh Khan and family, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao and a large number of Bollywood celebrities cast their vote on Monday. Take a look at the video here:

Coming back to Ranveer Singh's grandfather, Ranveer shared a post about him last year during the promotions of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor shared a couple of pictures and video clips with his grandfather. In the first picture, Ranveer's grandfather can be seen posing with him dressed in a 'Team Rocky' t-shirt. The second slide features the duo dancing to Jhumka Gira Re together. In the third slide of the carousel post, Ranveer's nanaji says, "Tikki choro tequila lao." Ranveer Singh captioned the post, "Nana is peak Rocky-ism! 93 and Rock(y)ing." Ranveer Singh played Rocky Randhawa in Karan Johar's film alongside Alia Bhatt. Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has been shooting for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Ranveer and Deepika are expecting their first child together. The baby is due in September.