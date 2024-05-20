Lok Sabha Election 2024: After Casting Vote, Salman Khan Shows Inked Finger

Salman Khan pictured outside the booth

Salman Khan exercised his democratic right and cast his vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 on Monday in Mumbai. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor wore a violet full-sleeve t-shirt and he matched it with black pants. After casting vote, Salman Khan showed his inked finger to the paparazzi stationed outside the polling booth. Salman Khan was also seen interacting with a woman seated in a wheelchair. Salman Khan also waved at the paparazzi in his signature style. Take a look at the pictures here:

On Monday, a large numbers of Mumbai celebrities turned up to cast their vote. From film veterans Dharmendra, David Dhawan to Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor exercised their voting rights. Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also arrived to cast their vote. Deepika's baby bump was spotted in a loose shirt. Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by wife Gauri and kids Suhana, Aryan, AbRam. Aamir Khan was accompanied by wife Kiran Rao while Amitabh Bachchan cast his vote with wife Jaya Bachchan by his side. Take a look at the pictures here:

Ahead of casting vote, Salman Khan appealed to his fans and followers to cast their vote responsibly. He wrote on X, "I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai." Take a look:

I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 17, 2024

In Maharashtra, polling was held in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, including six in Mumbai. Piyush Goyal, Bharati Pawar (Dindori) and Kapil Patil (Bhiwandi) are among the key candidates of the BJP, which has also fielded prominent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North Central).