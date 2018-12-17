Ranveer Singh Wins Award And Hearts With Speech For Wife Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Star Screen Awards

Ranveer Singh not only won the Best Actor trophy at the Star Screen Awards this year, he also won our hearts with his speech. Ranveer, who received the award for his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat," dedicated the award to his wife Deepika Padukone. Ranveer, who played the role of Alauddin Khilji in the film, said: "Film main mujhe rani nahi mili, but in real life, I have got my queen." The 33-year-old actor thanked Deepika for keeping him "grounded" and added, "Baby, I love you, pichhle 6 saal main maine kuch bhi achieve kiya hai, kyunki aap ne mujhe grounded rakha, centered rakha, thank you for everything and I love you."

Check out the video here:

Just when we thought the newlyweds couldn't get any cuter, we chanced upon pictures of the couple walking hand-in-hand at the red carpet event on Sunday. Deepika looked stunning in a black Anamika Khanna outfit, while Ranveer complemented her in a quirky suit.

ICYMI, here are the pictures from the red carpet:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the red carpet. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the red carpet.

Deepika and Ranveer got married as per Konkani and Sindhi traditions on November 14 and 15 in Italy's Lake Como. After their dreamy Italian wedding, the star couple hosted a reception in Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively.

Deepika and Ranveer never shy away from expressing their love for each other. During an interview with news agency PTI earlier this month, Deepika described her post marriage life as "magical" and told PTI: "It's been very magical, very special. We are happy we got to share it with all of you. Marriage itself is a beautiful celebration."

Besides "Padmaavat," Ranveer and Deepika have worked together in films such as Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela - both were directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh awaits the release of Simmba. The actor also has '83 and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in the pipeline, while Deepika Padukone will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's untitled film, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.