Ranveer Singh To T20 World Cup Winning Captain Rohit Sharma: 'Mumbai's Own, Nation's Pride'

Images Instagrammed by Ranveer Singh. (courtesy: RanveerSingh)

Ranveer Singh, who portrayed the cricket legend Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83, couldn't be happier as India lifted the T20 World Cup title after 17 years beating South Africa on Saturday. Ranveer Singh shared momentous pictures from yesterday's match and wrote an elaborate note summing up his plethora of emotions in his latest Instagram entry. The carousel post features pictures of an emotional Rohit Sharma, a smiling Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli holding a trophy. The album also features frames from Team India's celebrations after the terrific win. Ranveer Singh began his post with these words, "WHAT ELSE WE HERE FOR? How fortunate we are to have witnessed this glorious moment in our nation's history! The boys have done it! World champions!!! We fought like warriors and took what was rightly ours."

Ranveer wrote special messages for coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. For Rahul Dravid, he wrote, "Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid! One of the greats of Indian Cricket goes out with a World Cup to his name!" Calling Rohit Sharma the nation's pride, Ranveer wrote, "Rohit Sharma's legacy gets its crowning glory! The ultimate achievement - he's a World Cup winning captain, ladies and gentlemen! The paragon of aggressive batting in the short format. One of the greatest batsmen of all time. Mumbai's own, nation's pride. Thank you."

For Virat Kohli, Ranveer's words were, "Virat Kohli. Nothing can be said about this giant that hasn't been said already. I guess he said it best, this is what dreams are made of. We too bow our heads in gratitude... for the glory you've brought us throughout your playing career. King Kohli - an icon of the world of sports. Thank you."

"Jaddu. The best all-rounder of his generation. The most lethal weapon in all of cricket. The skill and dynamism he's displayed on the field has been extraordinary. He's made the impossible possible, time and time again. A superstar. A winner. A champion. Thank you," he wrote for Ravindra Jadeja.

Documenting the match-turning moments, Ranveer Singh wrote, "To every member of Team India - thank you! Surya's catch will go down as one of the greatest plays in the history of team sports. Hardik's tears said it all. They said everything that he didn't say when everyone had so much to say about him. My boy. What a redemption. Absolute cinema. And the man of the moment, who we will all remember forever as India's trump card, India's ace, India's game-changer - the one and only Jasprit Bumrah. The most feared and fabled pacer in history of Indian cricket. Greatest of all time."

Ranveer Singh signed off the post with these words, "It's a historic end to an era. An era of the highest achievement in sports, the ultimate glory and overwhelming pride. Jai Hind!" Take a look:

Earlier, Ranveer Singh shared a note on his Instagram stories as well.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also announced their retirement from T20 format last night. "This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve," Virat Kohli told the broadcast after India's win in a global tournament after 11 years. "One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great. (It is) just the occasion, now or never kind of situation. This was my last T20 game playing for India. We wanted to lift that cup," he said