In Pics: Parents-To-Be Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Fly Into Mumbai From London

Deepika and Ranveer fly into Mumbai

Bollywood celeb couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting their first child together, flew into India after a brief London trip. The duo was spotted at the airport as they were exiting the premises while holding hands. Deepika and Ranveer were seen twinning and winning in black. She wore a black top under a matching leather jacket, trousers and white sneakers. Ranveer opted for a white T-shirt under a shirt, pants, shoes and a beret. The couple also wore sunglasses.

Take a look at their pictures below:

After attending the pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai, the mom-to-be jetted off to London last week. The couple are dressed in their casual best. They can be seen twinning in black outfits. While Deepika opts for a bodycon dress teamed with a black shirt and white sneakers, Ranveer is seen dressed in a black T-shirt paired with matching pants.

ICYDK: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14, 2018. They exchanged wedding vows after dating for nearly five years. The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year. The actress' delivery is due in September 2024.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have worked on films like RamLeela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat and 83. They are set to reunite again for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, where Deepika will portray Lady Singham alongside a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Additionally, she's preparing for The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.