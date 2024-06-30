To Virat 'King' Kohli, A Special Note From Ranveer Singh

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Team India are the champions of ICC World Cup T20 2024. Rohit Sharma and his men made the nation proud with their superb actions on the field. They kept their calm and won the final against South Africa in style. From fans dancing on the streets to fireworks ruling the night sky, everyone, literally, everyone made it a point to celebrate India's thrilling win. Now, Ranveer Singh, who is known for his undying passion for the game, has shared a special note on Instagram Stories for the one and only Virat ‘King' Kohli. The batter announced his retirement from the T20 format of the game in the post-match presentation ceremony. Sharing a detailed note, Ranveer wrote, “The King dropping the anchor. What a way to cap an incredible career! Virat Kohli.” Kohli held the ship after the early dismissals of Rohit Sharma, Rishab Pant and Suryakumar Yadav. Kohli kept things under control and produced a crucial knock of 76 runs in 59 deliveries. He also won the Player of the Match award.

Not just Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh also praised Team India's overall performance. He said, “BAPU [Axar Patel] with the clutch contributions Akshar Patel….BUMRAH...cemented as the greatest Indian pace of all time Jasprit Bumrah.” For Suryakumar Yadav's match-turning catch, Ranveer said, “SKY with one of the most iconic outfield catches in the history of sport frame that! Suryakumar Yadav.” The actor continued, “ARSHDEEP the lionheart fought like a warrior! Arshdeep Singh…HARDIK - The Ultimate Redemption what a story arc! Heroic! Hardik Pandya.”

In a follow-up post, Ranveer Singh spoke about the “befitting tribute” to the wall of Indian cricket – Rahul Dravid.

“What a way to win. It was all but lost. And then...the fight back. What a befitting tribute to one of the greatest champions of Indian cricket! RAHUL 'The Wall' Dravid,” he wrote.

For Rohit Sharma, Ranveer Singh said, “& for the guy…No words just pure emotion.” The Indian skipper has also announced his retirement from the T20 format.

