Ranbir Kapoor Is The Perfect Choice For Virat Kohli's Biopic, Says Dinesh Karthik

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't heard about the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The Super 8 stage of the cricket carnival will kick off on Wednesday, June 19. Among the top 8 teams, India will be fighting to secure a place in the semi-finals. Fans, including us, are cheering for Rohit Sharma and his men who will meet Afghanistan on June 20. Oh, and, not to miss everyone's favourite, Virat Kohli. Fans are super excited to see the flamboyant batter show his skills on the field. Aren't you? Now, answer this — who should play Virat Kohli if and when a biopic is made on the life of the former India skipper? Don't know about you, but Dinesh Karthik has picked Ranbir Kapoor.

Ahead of the Super 8 stage, Dinesh Karthik sat down for a chat with Cricbuzz. During the interaction, he was given the names of various cricket players and asked which actor would be best suited to cast in their biopic. When it came to Virat Kohli, Karthik suggested that Ranbir Kapoor would be the perfect choice. He said, “Ranbir Kapoor will do a good job. I just hope that Ranbir Kapoor can mimic the way he (Virat Kohli) plays cricket. That's the important part. I have not seen Ranbir Kapoor playing cricket so far.”

Wait, there is more. As per Dinesh Karthik, Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi should play India skipper Rohit Sharma on the big screen. Karthik added, “He [Vijay Sethupathi] has got a great comic sense, but he can be serious as well.”

For Rishabh Pant's role, Dinesh Karthik's choice was Telugu actor Nani. He picked Akshay Kumar to portray Shikhar Dhawan. For Suryakumar Yadav's role, Karthik suggested Suneil Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Ranveer Singh, known for his “swag,” was considered the best actor to play Hardik Pandya. Karthik picked Rajpal Yadav for Yuzvendra Chahal's biopic. Karthik said Rajkummar Rao can “imitate (Jasprit) Bumrah very very well.” Lastly, for his biopic, Karthik picked Vikrant Massey.

Well, we don't know about Virat Kohli's biopic, but up next, Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear in Ramayana, and Love & War.