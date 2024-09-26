Advertisement

New Dad Ranveer Singh Turns Beast Mode On In The Gym And It's All Kinds Of Goals

Ranveer Singh's Don 3 is scheduled to release in 2025

Ranveer Singh shared this image on his Instagram story.
New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8. As the couple got busy with their parenting duties, they took a break from social media for a few weeks. Now, Ranveer has shared a picture of himself sweating it out in the gym. The actor seemed to be posing for the picture after his workout as he flaunted his ripped physique and toned biceps. While Ranveer Singh did not provide any details with the photo, it seems like the actor is gearing up for the release of his next film Don 3. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer will be seen playing the titular role in the movie opposite Kiara Advani. 

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced the birth of their daughter in an Instagram post. The couple shared an image with the text, "Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024," written on it. 

The makers of Don 3 introduced Ranveer Singh as the new Don in August last year. Previously, the role has been played by Shah Rukh Khan in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011). Amitabh Bachchan originally headlined the 1978 film Don. Excel Movies shared the announcement video on Instagram with the caption, “A New Era Begins. #Don3.” The clip began with a voiceover by Ranveer, who says, "When will the sleeping lion wake up? The world wants to know? Go tell them, I have awoken and will appear again soon." Then, he quotes the most popular dialogue from the Don franchise and says, "11 mulkon ki police dhundti hai mujhe, par pakadh paya hai mujhko kaun. Main hun Don (Wanted by the police of 11 countries, no one has been able to get me, I am Don)."

The third installment of the franchise, Don 3 was supposed to start filming in January of next year. However, the film's shoot was postponed to May-June 2025 due to Farhan Akhtar's prior work commitments. Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan under Excel Entertainment, Don 3 is scheduled to release in 2025.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Don 3
New Dad Ranveer Singh Turns Beast Mode On In The Gym And It's All Kinds Of Goals
