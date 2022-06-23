Ranveer Singh Says, 'Dekho Magar Pyar Se' As He Shares New Post. See Pics

Ranveer Singh shared this picture. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh has treated his Insta family to his dashing pictures, and we can't take our eyes off. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor has shared two photos on his profile and captioned it as "Dekho magar pyar se" (look with love). In the images, he can be seen in a green sweatshirt and is sporting a small ponytail and full-grown beard. Soon after he shared the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Choreographer Rahul Shetty and his fans dropped fire, love-struck and heart emoticons. Check out the post below:

Ranveer Singh is known for his sartorial choices and keeps treating his Insta family to his stunning pictures. A few days ago, he shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle, looking dashing in a black formal outfit. Sharing the image, Ranveer captioned it as "Medusas all on me like". Check out the post below:

Earlier, Ranveer Singh flooded his Instagram profile with his Jayeshbhai Jordaar's promotional looks. Check out some of his looks below:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming show with Bear Grylls. The trailer of the show Ranveer Vs Wild Bear Grylls will release tomorrow (June 23). Sharing the poster, the actor captioned it as "Bear with us, the wait is almost over! #RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls trailer dropping TOMORROW!". Check out the post below:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Shalini Pandey in the lead. Next, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.