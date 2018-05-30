Ranveer Singh Ropes In Sidharth Malhotra And Aditya Roy Kapur In Fitness Challenge Video

Ranveer Singh and Sidharth Malhotra in the fitness challenge video (Image courtesy: RanveerOfficial)

Highlights "Looking hot, yaa," Sidharth and Alia tell Ranveer Ranveer's reaction is a must-watch He has also nominated director Rohit Shetty

Fitness dwara aap hot & sexy bhi ban sakte hain!(meri tarah)Kudos to most handsome & dashing leader @Ra_THORe for brilliant initiative! #FitnessChallenge#HumFitTohIndiaFit I tag my sexy gym bros @S1dharthM and #AdityaRoyKapur & Fittest Director #RohitShettypic.twitter.com/lwtVeuW0j8 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 30, 2018

Here goes @karanjohar@Varun_dvn@RupalSidhpura ! Fitness is a constant work in progress. The importance of strength, stability & balance is a new goal for me. I nominate my super women who gimme all my inspiration @YasminBodyImage#KatrinaKaif#HumFitThoIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/5s5zDzB3Zl — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 28, 2018