Ranveer Singh Ropes In Sidharth Malhotra And Aditya Roy Kapur In Fitness Challenge Video

Highlights
- "Looking hot, yaa," Sidharth and Alia tell Ranveer
- Ranveer's reaction is a must-watch
- He has also nominated director Rohit Shetty
"Kudos to most handsome & dashing leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for brilliant initiative! #FitnessChallenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit. I tag my sexy gym bros Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur and fittest director Rohit Shetty," he tweeted along with the video.
Watch it here.
Fitness dwara aap hot & sexy bhi ban sakte hain!(meri tarah)Kudos to most handsome & dashing leader @Ra_THORe for brilliant initiative! #FitnessChallenge#HumFitTohIndiaFit I tag my sexy gym bros @S1dharthM and #AdityaRoyKapur & Fittest Director #RohitShettypic.twitter.com/lwtVeuW0j8— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 30, 2018
The fitness challenge is a social media campaign started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Several prominent personalities like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu have taken up the challenge.
Here are their videos.
I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here's my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge. I'd like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlaypic.twitter.com/SmdmkArT6U— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 24, 2018
I am extremely passionate about fitness...and my new obsession...RUNNING!Thank You @pvsindhu1 !Challenge accepted! I now challenge @M_Raj03@imranirampal@aditigolf kyunki#HumFitTohIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/dMh9USxgLp— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) May 25, 2018
Here goes @karanjohar@Varun_dvn@RupalSidhpura ! Fitness is a constant work in progress. The importance of strength, stability & balance is a new goal for me. I nominate my super women who gimme all my inspiration @YasminBodyImage#KatrinaKaif#HumFitThoIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/5s5zDzB3Zl— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 28, 2018
I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit#ComeOutAndPlaypic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2018
Ranveer Singh was last seen in the blockbuster "Padmaavat" (also starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor). His next film is with Alia Bhatt and is titled Gully Boy. He has also signed up for Rohit Shetty's Simmba, co-starring Sara Ali Khan.