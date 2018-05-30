Ranveer Singh Ropes In Sidharth Malhotra And Aditya Roy Kapur In Fitness Challenge Video

If you want to be like Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur, here's all you have to do

Ranveer Singh and Sidharth Malhotra in the fitness challenge video (Image courtesy: RanveerOfficial)

Highlights

  1. "Looking hot, yaa," Sidharth and Alia tell Ranveer
  2. Ranveer's reaction is a must-watch
  3. He has also nominated director Rohit Shetty
If you want to be like Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur, here's all you have to do. Ranveer took up the fitness challenge and roped in his colleagues Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur for it. Their video is hilarious, courtesy Ranveer. It begins on Sidharth and Aditya, who comment on Ranveer (who is on the other side and may be busy working out) and say "looking hot, yaa." Soon Ranveer comes in the frame and his reply - "Kya aap mere jaise hot or sexy ban na chahte hain? Agar aapka jawab hai haan, toh gym aaiye, loha (he means weights) uthaiye aur mere tarah bann jaiye." Ranveer also introduced his followers to his favourite exercise.

"Kudos to most handsome & dashing leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for brilliant initiative! #FitnessChallenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit. I tag my sexy gym bros Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur and fittest director Rohit Shetty," he tweeted along with the video.

Watch it here.
 

The fitness challenge is a social media campaign started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Several prominent personalities like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu have taken up the challenge.

Here are their videos.
 
 
 
 

Comments
(Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur, we are eagerly waiting for your videos).

Ranveer Singh was last seen in the blockbuster "Padmaavat" (also starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor). His next film is with Alia Bhatt and is titled Gully Boy. He has also signed up for Rohit Shetty's Simmba, co-starring Sara Ali Khan.
 

