Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma And Others At Cirkus Screening

Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde pictured at the screening in Mumbai.

Ahead of the theatre release of Cirkus, the makers have organized a screening in Mumbai on Thursday night. The cast of the film Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra were spotted at the screening. Ranveer looked dapper in a white t-shirt paired with jeans, a maroon coat and chunky sunglasses, while Pooja looked stunning in a red ensemble. Varun was also seen in a red jacket paired with a black t-shirt and blue jeans. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the movie will release tomorrow (December 23).

Here have a look at the pictures:

Ahead of the release, Ranveer Singh has been keeping his Insta family hooked by sharing pictures of himself. Earlier today, he shared a monochrome BTS photo from the sets of Cirkus and captioned it as "Cinema aao, happy ho jao! come share our joy." In the images, Ranveer, Pooja Hegde, Rohit Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma can be seen happily posing for the camera.

Check out the post below:



Later, Ranveer shared some solo shots and captioned it as "Striving for greatness." Check out the post below:

Before the Cirkus screening, Ranveer Singh took a break to attend FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and witnessed his wife Deepika unveiling the trophy. He shared many posts on his Instagram stories expressing his happiness on seeing Deepika unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy. (Click here to know what he posted.)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The movie is slated to release on April 28, 2023.

