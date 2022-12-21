Cirkus Song Aashiqui: Love, Actually For Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde And Jacqueline Fernandez

A still from the video. (courtesy: T-Series)

The makers of Ranveer Singh's Cirkus haven't failed to light up our mood with its playlist. After making fans groove to Current Laga Re and giving them retro vibes with Sun Zara, team Cirkus is back with a catchy song. Of course, it goes without saying that the track has double the fun, all thanks to Ranveer Singh. The latest song, titled Aashiqui, shows the actor romancing Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez at picturesque locations. He is seen in a dual role. Just like every other song of Cirkus, Aashiqui, too, has a retro touch. The number also features Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Tiku Talsania, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others. Sung by Badshah and Amrita Singh, Aashiqui has been composed by Badshah, who has also written the lyrics. The music is by Hiten while Aditya Dev has worked as the mix master on the song.

Watch Cirkus song Aashiqui here:

Before Aashiqui, director Rohit Shetty and the producers of the film released Sun Zara, which gave the Internet the ‘60s vibe. It features Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez making memories on a hilly station. The track has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Papon and Shreya Ghoshal. Check it out here:

How can we forget the first and the most electrifying Bollywood song of 2022 – Current Laga Re? It trended big time on social media because it marked Ranveer Singh and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone's latest collab after 83. The song has been crooned by Lijo George, Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Jonita Gandhi. Lijo George-Dj Chetas composed the music while Vivek Hariharan has sung the Tamil rap, written by Hari.

Cirkus marks Ranveer Singh's third film with Rohit Shetty after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors. It will release on December 23.