Cirkus Song Sun Zara: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde And Jacqueline Fernandez Go Retro

Pooja Hegde and Ranveer in Sun Zara. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ranveer Singh has become synonymous with fun and it looks like his upcoming film Cirkus was created to leverage the actor's charm and energy. Now, the film's latest song Sun Zara has only reinforced this theory. Featuring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, the track has a distinct touch of the magic of the 60s. It features Ranveer in a pair of oversized pants, a jacket and a red shirt and Jacqueline complementing his look in a red top and a brown skirt. Soon, Pooja Hegde enters the frame in a yellow saree, looking straight out of a 60s Bollywood film.

Sun Zara has been composed by music director Devi Sri Prasad – credited as Rockstar DSP in the caption of the song's video on YouTube. It has been sung by Papon and Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics by Kumaar.

Watch the video here:

The first song to be released from the film wasCurrent Laga Re, starring Ranveer Singh with his wife, superstar Deepika Padukone. The song was rendered by Lijo George, Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Jonita Gandhi. Vivek Hariharan created the rap in Tamil. Lijo George-Dj Chetas wrote the song's lyrics. Hari wrote the Tamil rap lyrics, and Kumaar wrote the lyrics.

Current Laga Rewas launched with much fanfare at an event recently. On the occasion, Ranveer welcomed Deepika on stage by describing her as the “queen of entertainment” and “queen of my life.” In the caption, Ranveer dropped several excited faces and lightning emojis. He added the hashtags - "#currentlagare and #cirkusthischristmas."

After Simmba and Sooryavanshi, Cirkus is Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's third joint venture. William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors has served as the inspiration for the movie. With an ensemble cast of Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Vrajesh Hirjee, the film is supported by T-Series.