When You Are Ranveer Singh, Even Promotions Are Fun. Here's Proof

Ranveer Singh in a still from the video. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh's upcoming release Cirkus has all the ingredients of an entertainer. The high-energy trailer of the film is being backed by an equally fun round of promotions led by Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty. In a new video shared by Ranveer, the actor and the rest of the team are seen promoting Cirkus in a large open ground filled with fans. Ranveer is seen arriving in a car, interacting with fans and making his way to the stage to enthral the crowd with some cool dance moves. The song Current Laga Re can be heard playing in the background. Sharing the video, Ranveer dropped goofy face and firebolt emojis in the caption.

Watch the video here:

A few days ago, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone released the first song from Cirkus,Current Laga Re. Deepika, while not a part of the film, appears in the special song. A video from the event shows Ranveer welcoming Deepika on stage by calling her “queen of entertainment” and “queen of my life.” Sharing the video, Ranveer Singh dropped several excited face and lightning emojis. He also added the hashtags: "#currentlagare and #cirkusthischristmas."

Along with the launch of the song, Rohit Shetty also announced that Deepika Padukone will appear as Lady Singham, the first woman cop in the director's cop universe. "Everybody keeps asking me when I'll introduce Lady Singham. So, here it is. Deepika Padukone will be the Lady Singham in Singham Again. She is my lady bomb from the cop universe, and we're going to start working together on it next year,” he said. Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series, headlined by Ajay Devgn.

After Simmba and Sooryavanshi, Cirkus is the third project that Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have worked on together. The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare is rumoured to have served as the inspiration for the movie. Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Vrajesh Hirjee are among the other actors who appear in the T-Series-backed film.