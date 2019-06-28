Ranveer Singh On Why New Artist Spitfire's Song Got His Attention

Ranveer Singh with rapper Spitfire. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Ranveer Singh has launched the second song of his music label IncInk. Paathshala, the song raises pertinent questions about the education system of India. IncInk, the joint venture between Ranver Singh and Navzar Eranee, has hand-picked rap/hip-hop artistes Kaam Bhaari (Kunal Pandagale), SlowCheetah (Chaitanya Sharma) and Spitfire for launch. Paathshala marks the debut of Spitfire (real name Nitin Mishra), who is seen singing and acting in the video.

The song is his own life-story and how he found the strength to break through stereotypes and discover his real identity. Nitin Mishra sings about education and learning and about setting himself free.

"This song got my attention because it is actually about how the birth of Spitfire, the performer, saved Nitin Mishra. Our society has stratified rigid methods of education, learning and consider these the ultimate benchmark of a person's abilities. We disagree," Ranveer said in a statement.

Navzar Eranee added: "Being yourself is considered an act of revolution in today's culture. Art and expression free us from the conditions of our lives."

