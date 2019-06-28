Ranveer Singh On Why New Artist Spitfire's Song Got His Attention

Ranveer said: "Our society has stratified rigid methods of education, learning and consider these the ultimate benchmark of a person's abilities."

Entertainment | | Updated: June 28, 2019 14:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ranveer Singh On Why New Artist Spitfire's Song Got His Attention

Ranveer Singh with rapper Spitfire. (Image courtesy: Instagram)


Mumbai: 

Highlights

  1. The song got Ranveer's attention because it highlighted Spitfire's life
  2. Ranveer Singh launched the song under his music label IncInk
  3. Spitfire, real name Nitin Mishra, raps and features in the video

Actor Ranveer Singh has launched the second song of his music label IncInk. Paathshala, the song raises pertinent questions about the education system of India. IncInk, the joint venture between Ranver Singh and Navzar Eranee, has hand-picked rap/hip-hop artistes Kaam Bhaari (Kunal Pandagale), SlowCheetah (Chaitanya Sharma) and Spitfire for launch. Paathshala marks the debut of Spitfire (real name Nitin Mishra), who is seen singing and acting in the video.

The song is his own life-story and how he found the strength to break through stereotypes and discover his real identity. Nitin Mishra sings about education and learning and about setting himself free.

"This song got my attention because it is actually about how the birth of Spitfire, the performer, saved Nitin Mishra. Our society has stratified rigid methods of education, learning and consider these the ultimate benchmark of a person's abilities. We disagree," Ranveer said in a statement.

Navzar Eranee added: "Being yourself is considered an act of revolution in today's culture. Art and expression free us from the conditions of our lives."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ranveer singhspitfire

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreBudget 2019World Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVTax CalculatorWatch BrandsHair WaxBest ShampooHair OilsOnePlus 7Samsung M40MG HectorHectorRedmi K20Jony IveBest SunglassesDuffel BagsRunning Shoes

................................ Advertisement ................................