Ranveer Singh's Reaction When AR Rahman Said He'd 'Sign Up' For His Music Label IncInk

Ranveer Singh during the promotion of IncInk. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Ranveer Singh launched music label IncInk on Friday Coming next week to sign up: Rahman after Ranveer's announcement Ranveer Singh played the role of a rapper in Gully Boy

If Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman were to show interest in your music project then you'd also jump around like Ranveer Singh in this video. Ranveer Singh's recently launched music label IncInk caught AR Rahman's eye, who gave the Gully Boy star a shout out on Twitter. Ranveer Singh posted his reaction summed up concisely in a GIF. "Am coming next week to sign up," Rahman wrote on Twitter sharing Ranveer's original tweet, which read: "My passion project. A manifestation of a certain vibe. #IncInk is an independent record label formed by artists for artists... to discover, nurture and promote exciting talents from across India."

Here's Ranveer Singh's joyous response after AR Rahman's tweet:

Ranveer's project is in collaboration with rappers KaamBhaari, Spitfire and SlowCheeta. SlowCheeta, whose real name is Chaitnya Sharma also starred in Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy. It

With IncInk, Ranveer Singh appears to have extended his love for hip-hop and rap from Gully Boy. In the Zoya Akhtar-directed film Ranveer Singh played the role of a rookie rapper from the slums of Dharavi who journeys to the centrestage of homegrown rap. During the film's promotions, Ranveer Singh professed his love for the music genre and he also rapped several songs in Gully Boy.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan's '83, in which he plays the role of Kapil Dev, the captain of 1983 Indian cricket team, which won the world cup. Later this year, he will begin filming Karan Johar-directed Takht, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

