Ranveer Singh Just Launched His Own Music Label, IncInk. Details Here

Ranveer Singh with IncInk artists. . (Image courtesy: RanveerOfficial)

Ranveer Singh took his love for music to a different level altogether. Ranveer has collaborated with music composer Navzar Eranee and has set up his own music record label, which is called IncInk. The Gully Boy star shared the big news on social media on Friday morning. He shared a picture of himself along with several artists and described IncInk as his "passion project." The 33-year-old actor stated in his post that his record label has been formed by a group of artists and caters to their needs. IncInk is a platform that will help "discover, nurture and promote exciting talents from across India."

Sharing the big news on social media, Ranveer wrote: "My passion project. A manifestation of a certain vibe. IncInk is an independent record label formed by artists, for artists... To discover, nurture and promote exciting talents from across India. Presenting #KaamBhaari, #Spitfire and #Slow Cheeta from the different hoods of our country. Let's show these boys some love."

Ranveer's love for music doesn't come as a surprise to us. The actor not only starred in Zoya Akhtar's musical Gully Boy, he even did the rap for Apna Time Aayega from the film, which has been composed by Dub Sharma and Divine.

Music aside, Ranveer Singh is currently preparing for his role in Kabir Khan's '83, which is based on India's iconic win at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in the film.

