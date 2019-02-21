Move Over Gully Boy Ranveer Singh, Ishaan Khatter Ka Time Aagaya

Ranveer Singh photographed with Ishaan Khatter. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Ishaan Khatter reviewed Gully Boy with a rap of his own Ishaan said Gully Boy was 'one of his favourite films in a long time' In Gully Boy, Ranveer plays a rookie rapper who becomes quite popular

Ishaan Khatter's rap can give rookie rapper Gully Boy a run for his money - true story. The Dhadak actor shared a video of himself, in which he reviews Zoya Akhtar's latest film Gully Boy with a rap of his own. Ishaan Khatter wrote that he made the video "in honour of one of his favourite films in a long time." Bollywood celebs have lost their hearts to Zoya Akhtar's film and the characters she has created, especially Murad aka Gully Boy (Ranveer Singh), MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Safeena (Alia Bhatt). But Ishaan's favourite is Moeen Bhai (played by Vijay Varma), a drug peddler who also deals in stolen cars. Moeen is one of Murad's friends from the slums.

"Moeen bhai bole machao toh majboori thi, kya? In honour of one of my favourite films in a long time and Moeen bhai, one of Zoya Akhtar's best characters. Thank you, Vijay Varma for making him a flesh and blood human being," Ishaan captioned the post.

Meanwhile, a sample of Ishaan Khatter's rapping prowess was shared by his actor brother Shahid Kpaoor last year. Fan clubs posted the video shared by Shahid on his Instagram story at that time. Ishaan reportedly learnt to rap while he was prepping for his first film Beyond The Clouds (directed by Majid Majidi), in which he played the role of small time crook from Dharavi.

Gully Boy opened to fabulous reviews on Valentine's Day and it won over celebrities and cinephiles alike. Gully Boy is the story of Murad's journey from Dharavi slums to the centrestage of homegrown rap. The film has collected close to Rs 90 crore in six days and it shows no signs of slowing down at the box office.

Gully Boy is inspired by the lives and work of rappers Naezy and Divine, who've also played an integral part in the making of the film's music. Gully Boy also stars Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.