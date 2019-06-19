Ranveer Singh Modified WWE Star Brock Lesnar's Catchphrase And There Might Be Consequences

Ranveer Singh with Hardik Pandya. (Image courtesy: RanveerOfficial)

Highlights Ranveer altered Brock Lesnar's catch phrase in one of his captions "I am litigious," wrote Paul Heyman "It's eat sleep conquer repeat," tweeted Paul Heyman

Ranveer Singh, who attended India vs Pakistan cricket World Cup Match in Manchester, posted a picture with cricketer Hardik Pandya on social media which placed him on the receiving end of a warning from WWE champion Brock Lesnar's lawyer Paul Heyman. The caption on the Simmba actor's aforementioned photograph is what irked Mr Heyman to react the way he did. The 33-year-old actor captioned the picture: "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. ma boi unstoppable." Now, for those who don't know, Ranveer's caption was sort of inspired by Brock Lesnar's catchphrase "Eat sleep conquer repeat," which was made popular by him in the wrestling ring.

Here's what Ranveer Singh posted:

Reacting to Ranveer Singh's post, Paul Heyman wrote: "Are you F'n Kidding Me? 1 - It's eat sleep conquer repeat. 2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and Brock Lesnar. 3 - I am litigious. 4 - Eat sleep deposition repeat." Going by Mr Heyman's tweet it cannot exactly be deciphered if his post was merely a humorous take on Ranveer's altered version of the catchphrase or if he actually warned the actor.

Take a look at Paul Heyman's tweet here:

. @RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 - I am litigious

4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh trended a great deal after a video of him hugging a fan from Pakistan went viral on social media. The fan in the video was a London-based stand-up comedian named Aatif Nawaz.

Take a look at the video here:

Ranveer Singh's association with cricket doesn't come as much of a surprise to us as the actor is gearing up for the sports drama '83. The film, which will be directed by Kabir Khan, is based on India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. In the film, the actor will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Roma Dev.

'83 will hit the screens in April next year.