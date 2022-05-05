Ranveer Singh Had This Much Fun Promoting Jayeshbhai Jordaar On The Sets Of The Kapil Sharma Show

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh, who is actively promoting his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, checked into the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, pictures from which he shared on his Instagram stories on Wednesday. Ranveer, who was accompanied by co-star Shalini Panday, can be seen posing with Kapil Sharma in one shot. In another picture, he features with Krushna Abhishek. Ranveer Singh also shared a happy picture with Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda. For the episode, Ranveer Singh was dressed in his quirky best. He wore a printed shirt and a pair of denims.

See the photos posted by Ranveer Singh here:

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's Instagram story.

On his Instagram profile, the actor shared a video from the sets of DID Little Masters, where he went to promote his film. He captioned the post: "Always in motion during promotion. Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Check out the video here:

Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and it has been produced by Maneesh Sharma. The film also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film will open in theatres on May 13.

Ranveer Singh's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed projects like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat," Gully Boy, Simmba and a cameo in Sooryavanshi, to name a few.

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh was last seen in 83. He will next be seen in Cirkus, an adaptation of Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors. He will also star in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.