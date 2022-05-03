'Reham Karo,' Ranveer Singh Tells Mouni Roy, 'The Real Reason Behind Global Warming'

Ranveer and Mouni on the sets of DID Lil Masters (Courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar, was recently on the sets of the reality show DID Lil Masters. During the show, he interacted with Mouni Roy, who is one of the judges on the show. Ranveer has now shared a video on his Instagram Stories, in which, he is seen talking to Mouni and saying, "Mouni Ji, desh me heatwave chal rahi hain, kuch toh reham karo (Mouni, the country is reeling under a heatwave, have some mercy)." Before Mouni Roy could react, Ranveer added, "Waise bhi if things get too hot in here, I have come prepared (picks up a fire extinguisher)." Ranveer shared the video and across it, he wrote, "The real reason for global warming @imouniroy."

On Tuesday, Mouni Roy shared a video from the sets of DID Lil Masters and it shows glimpses of the episode which will have Ranveer Singh as a special guest, and captioned it as "T'was a fun day." Mouni also performed with Ranveer.

On Monday, Ranveer Singh shared photos showing his new look and it was captioned with a rainbow emoji. Ranveer was dressed in a colourful shirt and quirky denim and completed the look with pink sunglasses. Deepika Padukone commented on the photos and had written, "Sunshine," followed by a sun emoji.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film has been helmed by Divyang Thakkar and is slated to release in theatres on May 13. Shalini Pandey plays the female lead in the film.

Ranveer Singh also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Pooja Hegde.