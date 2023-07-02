Deepika-Ranveer, Ram Charan Appear Together In A Video. The Internet Says, 'Please Don't Be An Ad'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh,Deepika Padukone, Trisha and Ram Charan are undoubtedly four of the biggest stars in the country. It can only be a dream to watch the stars share the frame and it appears that the dream may just have come true. Yes, Ranveer Singh fans were in for a surprise on Sunday when he dropped a video on Instagram that begins with Deepika Padukone in a police station saying, “Mere husband kal raat se gayab hai [My husband is missing since last night].” The video then cuts to Ranveer Singh talking to Chellam Sir from The Family Man on a hands-free device. He says, “Sir, target found.” The video cuts to Chellam Sir saying, “Agent, go, go, go.” Then we see RRR star Ram Charan chasing a man through busy by-lanes and Trisha standing in a police station with an expression of fear and concern.

The clip ends with Ranveer Singh pushing a man against a wall and screaming, “Bol [Speak].”

The video also contains the text, “Some secrets should remain secrets. Some questions are best left unanswered. Some mysteries are better left unsolved. Coming soon.”

Ranveer Singh shared the video with the caption, "Unveil the Secret! Stay tuned for the big reveal! #Showmethesecret,” and also tagged the page with the handle @showme.the.secret. And if you were expecting the video to be the teaser to a film, we are sorry to say that the actor dropped the hashtag #collab at the end of the caption, which suggests that it may be just an ad after all.

The page tagged by Ranveer Singh also shared the same post but with a more cryptic caption. It said, “Brace yourselves for a mind-blowing revelation! ???? @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone @alwaysramcharan @trishakrishnan. The countdown begins as The Secret is set to be unveiled on July 5th! #StayTuned #ComingSoon.”

The bio of the page says, “Coming soon: A cinematic masterpiece.”

Fans of the stars are hoping that the video is not just an advertisement. “God... Plz don't make this as an ad…” one user pleaded. “Don't tell me it's an ad!” said another.

“It has to be an advertisement, right?” one fan said. “Calling it a Cinematic M-A-S-T-E-R-P-I-E-C-E and what if it turns out [to be an] advertisement,” another user wrote.

