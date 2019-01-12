Ranveer Singh Begins Training For '83. Shares Pic From The Prep Session

Ranveer Singh shared this picture. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Highlights '83 is based on India's iconic win at 1983 Cricket World Cup Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in the film '83 has been directed by Kabir Khan

Ranveer Singh, who is currently basking in on the success of his last release Simmba, has started gearing up for his forthcoming film '83. On Saturday, the actor shared a picture from his preparatory session on his Instagram profile. Ranveer, who will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in the film, can be seen posing with a bat in the picture. Besides Ranveer, the film's director Kabir Khan also shared the picture on his Instagram profile and captioned it: "Training begins... #83." Minutes after Ranveer shared the picture on his Instagram profile, it went crazy viral and it garnered over 2 lakh likes within a few minutes. '83 is based on India's historic victory in 1983 cricket World Cup. The team was captained by Kapil Dev.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's post here:

Meanwhile, according to several reports, Ranveer Singh's actress wife Deepika Padukone might be seen playing the role of Ranveer's onscreen wife in the film. A recent Deccan Chronicle report stated that Deepika has been approached to play the role of Romi Bhatia in the film and if she agrees to do the role, she will have a short appearance in the film."Her role requires just seven days of shooting. The filmmakers believe the part where Romi Bhatia left the stadium mid-way assuming that West Indies will win the 1983 World Cup final, and the difficulties she encountered in coming back into the stadium when India was on the verge of winning, can be well emoted by Deepika,"a source told Deccan Chronicle.

As part of his preparatory sessions of the film, the actor visited the Lord's Cricket Ground last year. He also shared pictures with Sachin Tendulkar and '83 director Kabir Khan.

During an interview with news agency IANS, Ranveer said that he feels "honoured" to be a part of the film which is based on India's iconic win at 1983 Cricket World Cup. "It is an absolute honour to have been able to lead an ensemble of characters that are so significant in our history," said Ranveer Singh.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83, is expected to release on April 10, 2020. Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which also stars Alia Bhatt.