Ranveer Singh: 'Playing Kapil Dev In '83 Is Huge Deal For Me'

Ranveer Singh at the Lord's Cricket Ground (Courtesy ranveersingh

Highlights "Kapil Dev is a legend in the truest sense," said Ranveer Singh "The story of underdogs' triumph is completely lost," Ranveer added '83 is expected to release in August next year

Ranveer Singh is currently prepping for '83, which is an upcoming film based on India's iconic win at 1983 Cricket World Cup. The actor is keeping no stone unturned to prepare himself for his role in the film. The 33-year-old actor, who will play Kapil Dev in the film, said portraying his character onscreen is a big deal, news agency PTI reported. "For me to be playing Kapil Dev is a huge deal. He is a legend in the truest sense. He commands such respect in the cricket fraternity and has a vast fan following," PTI quoted Ranveer Singh as saying.

Ranveer Singh also said that he always wanted to be part of a film, which instills a sense of "national pride." "I always wanted to be part of a film where the take away would be that sense of national pride. The story of underdogs' triumph is completely lost. There is a whole generation that needs to know and I am happy to be fronting it," Ranveer told PTI.

Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in "Padmaavat," which released earlier this year, said that he had no idea how the Indian cricket team won the World Cup. "I had no idea this how we won our first World Cup. They were a complete bunch of underdogs that nobody believed in and they fought and had the ultimate victory. It is a human story," he said.

Ranveer Singh, who is in London prepping for '83, shared couple of updates from the Lord's Cricket Ground, where the Indian team, led by Kapil Dev, had won the Cricket World Cup against West Indies in 1983. Ranveer Singh Instagrammed a photo from the Lord's stadium where he "bumped into" Sachin Tendulkar. Kabir Khan - the director of '83 - also shared the photo on Instagram and wrote: "Sachin was 9-years-old when he saw on television Kapil's Dev's win the World Cup in 1983 right here at this ground. That win inspired him to want to play for India. 35 years later, we kick off the prep for our film 83 at the Lord's. Can't get better than this. Can it?"

Advertisement

Speaking about his collaboration with Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh had earlier told IANS: "I am damn excited to work with Kabir Khan. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of my most favourite films of all time. I am excited to collaborate with him," he said.

'83 is a sports biopic based on the life of Kapil Dev under whose captaincy India won its first-ever Cricket World Cup. Mohinder Amarnath, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Bishan Singh Bedi, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, who were part of the winning team, were present during the announcement of the film.

'83 is expected to release in August next year.

(With PTI inputs)