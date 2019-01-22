Rannvijay Singha's Post For Daughter Kainaat Is Too Cute To Be Missed

Rannvijay Singha with daughter Kainaat (Image courtesy rannvijaysingha)

VJ-actor Rannvijay Singha, who often delights his Instafam with million dollar photos and videos of his daughter Kainaat, shared yet another adorable post featuring himself with the little munchkin. "Dear Kainaat, remember to rise above all the bad and negative things and keep going," he captioned the video. The video features Rannvijay lifting little Kainaat up in the air. Rannvijay Singha married Prianka Vohra on April 2014 and they welcomed Kainaat in January 2017. Rannvijay is a doting father and he is often seen documenting his love for Kainaat on social media. Take a look at the post here:

Rannvijay and Prianka hosted Kainaat's second birthday at their Mumbai residence last week which was attended by the couple's close friend and Kai's friend. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur and Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber's daughter Nisha were also in attendance was also part of the birthday bash. Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Raghu Ram were among others who were present at the party.

Rannvijay had also posted an absolutely adorable birthday post for Kainaat on Instagram. "Meri jaan Kainaat, happy birthday! Seems like yesterday when I held you in my arms for the first time and just like that you are 2," Rannvijay captioned the picture.

On the work front, Rannvijay is currently shooting for the 16th season of Roadies. In Bollywood, his last appearance was in 2015's Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene. He has also featured in films like Action Replayy, 3 AM A Paranormal Experience and London Dreams.