Rannvijay Singha And Wife Prianka Announce Second Pregnancy On Instagram

Rannvijay Singha shared this image. (courtesy rannvijaysingha)

Highlights Rannvijay and Prianka got married in 2014

They are parents to a daughter named Kainaat

"Missing the three of you so much," wrote Rannvijay

Congratulations, Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha. The couple are expecting their second child together. In his recent Instagram entry, the actor shared a picture of himself along with his wife Prianka Singha, who can be seen with a baby bump, and their daughter Kainaat. In the picture, the family of three can be seen smiling with their all their hearts. Sharing the picture on his Instagram profile, the actor captioned the post: "Missing the three of you so much." Within no time, Rannvijay's post was filled up with congratulatory messages from fans and friends. "Can't wait," wrote Varun Sood. "Congratulations brother Rann," commented Angad Bedi.

See the post shared by Rannvijay Singha here:

Meanwhile, Prianka shared a video with her daughter Kainaat on her profile and she wrote: "Daddy... the 3 of us are missing you Rannvijay Singh. Can't wait to see you soon! Satnam Waheguru." Rannvijay filled up the comments section of her post with heart emoticons. See the post shared by her here:

Rannvijay Singha married Prianka Vohra on April 2014 and they welcomed their daughter Kainaat in January 2017. The TV star frequently shares posts featuring his daughter Kainaat on his Instagram handle. See some of the posts here:

Rannvijay Singha is best-known for hosting television reality show MTV Roadies. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2009 film Toss: A Flip of Destiny. He also featured in Bollywood films such as London Dreams, Action Replayy and 3 AM. Rannvijay Singha will soon be seen hosting television reality show Splitsvilla 13 alongside Sunny Leone.