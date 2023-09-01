Hrithik Roshan And Rannvijay Singha With The Roadies Gang. Circa 2003

Rannvijay Singha posted this throwback. (courtesy: rannvijaysingha)

VJ-turned actor Rannvijay Singha dug out throwback gold from his photo archives. He shared a picture from his Roadies days and he mentioned that the photos happen to be from 2003. The pictures also feature superstar Hrithik Roshan. In his caption, Rannvijay mentioned that Hrithik Roshan, in the finale episode of Roadies, handed the contestants the keys to their Karizma bikes. Rannvijay captioned the post, "2003. Roadies 1, Final day, Hrithik Roshan gave us the keys to our Karizmas." Rannvijay mentioned his fellow contestants in the post and added, "We hung out, we laughed we danced...It was an amazing day." He added the hashtags #donofroadies and #legendsofkarizma to his post. Former Roadies contestant Shiv Thakare dropped a heart and heart-eyed emoji in the comments. Raghu Ram simply dropped a fire emoji in the comments section.

Check out Rannvijay Singha's post here:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor also has War 2, co-starring Jr NTR in the line-up.

Rannvijay Singha is best-known for hosting television reality show MTV Roadies. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2009 film Toss: A Flip of Destiny. He also featured in Bollywood films such as London Dreams, Action Replayy and 3 AM. Rannvijay Singha also hosted multiple seasons of the television reality shows including Roadies, and Splitsvilla, and much-recently Shark Tank India. The actor also featured in Zee5's web-series Forbidden Love. He also starred in Netflix's Mismatched, starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles.