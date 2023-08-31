Raksha Bandhan 2023: Inside Hrithik Roshan's Festivities With Cousin Pashmina And Fam

Hrithik Roshan with Pashmina. (courtesy: pashminaroshan)

Pashmina Roshan's Rakshan Bandhan celebration with Hrithik Roshan and cousins screams love. Pashmina shared a few photographs that featured some moments of the Roshan family. The carousel features Pashmina, her brother Eshaan Roshan, as well as her cousins, actor Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan. We could also spot Suranika Soni, who is Sunaina Roshan's daughter, in the pictures. In one of the snapshots, Pashmina and Hrithik are seen striking a pose and showing off their rakhis. While Pashmina looks radiant in a blue ethnic suit, Hrithik looks dapper as always in jeans and a T-shirt. In the caption, Pashmina wrote, “Happy Rakhi from me and mine to you and yours.”

Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan are children of actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh Roshan, who is a music director, is married to Kanchan Roshan. The couple are parents to two children, Pashmina Roshan and Eshaan Roshan.

Check out the post here:

Earlier this year on Hrithik Roshan's birthday, Pashmina Roshan dropped a heartfelt birthday post for her Duggu bhaiya. She posted two photographs. While one was a throwback photo, the other was a more recent image. In the caption, Pashmina wrote, “Happy birthday Duggu bhaiya! From making sure all the movie night picks are chosen fairly, to talking me through bad days. From empowering the good to always giving honest feedback at where I can do better. All your actions are driven with so much love and care. I hope you know how special your soul is, and how much I love you!” Hrithik Roshan dropped a sweet reply in the comments. He said, “Aaaaaii love you pash !!! [red hearts]”.

Pashmina also gave a shout-out to Hrithik Roshan for his stellar acting in Vikram Vedha. Alongside a photograph of the two, Pashmina said, “This is the Duggu bhaiya I know, who nurtures everything with so much love, care and consideration that it becomes engraved in every atom of his surrounding. Always striving to be a better version of himself- I can see it all in every expression on Vedha's face. The actor in me finds this empowering. The little sister in me walked out of the theatre feeling PROUD. To the team of Vikram Vedha: Take a bow. What an incredible film. To the audience: it's out in theatres tomorrow, what are y'all waiting for? Book your tickets now!”

Pashmina Roshan will make her acting debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. She will appear opposite Rohit Sharaf in this sequel to the 2003 film Ishq Vishk. The original film starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao.