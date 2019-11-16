Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2: Unacceptable To Malign A City's Name, Says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Rani Mukerji in a still from Mardaani 2 trailer (Courtesy mardaani2)

Kota residents on Friday met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, an MP from Kota, to register their protest against the forthcoming Bollywood film Mardaani 2, starring Rani Mukerji.

They said that the city has been positioned as an educational hub with many educational centres situated in its vicinity. However, the film shot in Kota shows a different story of city which is against the city's legacy.

The film's trailer released on Thursday shows a rapist and murderer in Kota who targets young girls. It also mentions that the film is inspired by true events.

Om Birla after meeting protesters spoke to media and said that the issue will be discussed with concerned people.

"It is unacceptable to malign a city's name through cinema. The fictional story clearly mentioning the city's name is not justified," he added.

The film has Rani Mukerji playing the role of police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2 who vows to arrest the serial offender in two days.

Hence, soon after the trailer was released on Thursday, Kota residents came out to protest against the film demanding the name of Kota to be removed from the film.

Mardaani 2 has many scenes shot in Kota. In fact, Rani Mukerji was in the city for many days for shoot.

