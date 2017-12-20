Rani Mukerji Reveals Why Adira Was Absent From Pics Of Her Own Birthday Party Rani Mukerji says that Aditya Chopra, who is rarely photographed, doesn't want Adira's pictures being circulated on social media

A picture from Adira's first birthday party. (Image courtesy: Shilpa Shetty) New Delhi: Highlights Aditya Chopra has rarely been photographed by the media It is single handedly my husband's decision, says Rani Mukerji Rani Mukerji said that they think it is the best for their child



Speaking to news agency PTI, Rani Mukerji added that she and Aditya Chopra want their daughter Adira to have a "normal childhood." They try their best to keep Adira away from the paparazzi and let her enjoy simple joys discreetly. "When you have that kind of attention, we try that if she is on a beach with her friends, or she is going to a park, she should go unnoticed, without anyone around her saying, 'Oh! she is the daughter of so and so.' We are trying our level best to achieve that," she said.



Earlier this year, it was reported that Rani Mukherji told off a photographer trying to click a picture of Adira. "Of course, it is difficult because we have a culture where our fans and well-wishers want to know how the child looks. But we will do what we think is best for our child and this is what we think is best for Adira," Rani added.



Rani Mukherji said that she and Aditya Chopra want to give Adira a 'normal upbringing.' She told PTI: "It's our decision. My husband being a private person wants Adira to have a normal upbringing. Seeing the circumstances around her, where the parents are slightly known, there will always be an intrigue as to 'how our child is?'. There will be a kind of extra attention which probably they don't deserve... You don't want them to have extra privileges or importance. You want them to grow up as normal people."



Rani Mukerji is returning to the silver screen after a gap of almost three years with Hichki, presented by Aditya Chopra-headed Yash Raj Films. "I always tell Adi to sit at home when I am out at work and babysit the child. He helps a lot," Rani said.



Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma.



(With inputs from PTI)



