Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan Take Us Back To School

Highlights A school picture of Rani Mukerji was shared by YRF today Rani Mukerji plays a school teacher in Hichki Big B also shared a picture of his school picture

Going back to the roots! #RaniMukerji draws inspiration from her school teachers for #Hichki Here's a cute throwback picture from her school days! Spot her if you can! @HichkiTheFilm | @sidpmalhotrapic.twitter.com/Z37wTc0dMU — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 26, 2017

Blast from the past #VVS A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 20, 2017 at 10:30am PST

Bollywood celebrities' old school pictures are always fun to see. You get to guess what your favourite star looked like decades ago and that can also be a fun game. For example, one of Rani Mukerji's class photograph found its way on the social media (as part of publicity of her new film Hichki ). Yash Raj Films, the makers of, shared a picture of Rani Mukerji's Class II photograph (taken in 1984). "Here's a cute throwback picture from her school days! Spot her if you can," the captioned stated. YRF also mentioned that Rani "draws inspiration from her school teachers for." in the film, Rani plays a teacher with Tourette syndrome.Take a look at Rani Mukerji's school picture here:On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a picture from his school days in the Fifties when he was a part of Boy Scouts parade at Allahabad Boys' High School & College.Here's a picture of Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, when she was student at New Delhi's Vasant Valley School.Back to Rani Mukerji andThe trailer of Rani Mukerji's film is a hit with the Internet. With, Rani makes a comeback after two years - she was last seen inis directed by Siddharth P Malhotra () and it is produced by Maneesh Sharma (director ofand). Aditya Chopra-headed YRF will present, which will hit the screens on February 23.