Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan Take Us Back To School

Bollywood celebrities' old school pictures are always fun to see. You get to guess what your favourite star looked like decades ago and that can also be a fun game. For example, one of Rani Mukerji's class photograph found its way on the social media (as part of publicity of her new film Hichki). Yash Raj Films, the makers of Hichki, shared a picture of Rani Mukerji's Class II photograph (taken in 1984). "Here's a cute throwback picture from her school days! Spot her if you can," the captioned stated. YRF also mentioned that Rani "draws inspiration from her school teachers for Hichki." in the film, Rani plays a teacher with Tourette syndrome.
Highlights
- A school picture of Rani Mukerji was shared by YRF today
- Rani Mukerji plays a school teacher in Hichki
- Big B also shared a picture of his school picture
Take a look at Rani Mukerji's school picture here:
Going back to the roots! #RaniMukerji draws inspiration from her school teachers for #Hichki Here's a cute throwback picture from her school days! Spot her if you can! @HichkiTheFilm | @sidpmalhotrapic.twitter.com/Z37wTc0dMU— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 26, 2017
On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a picture from his school days in the Fifties when he was a part of Boy Scouts parade at Allahabad Boys' High School & College.
Here's a picture of Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, when she was student at New Delhi's Vasant Valley School.
Back to Rani Mukerji and Hichki -
The trailer of Rani Mukerji's film is a hit with the Internet. With Hichki, Rani makes a comeback after two years - she was last seen in Mardaani. Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra (We Are Family) and it is produced by Maneesh Sharma (director of Band Baaja Baaraat and Fan). Aditya Chopra-headed YRF will present Hichki, which will hit the screens on February 23.