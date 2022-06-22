Ranbir Kapoor's Spain Diaries Is A Mixture Of Work And Fun - See Pics And Video

Ranbir Kapoor in Barcelona for his upcoming film (courtesy: ranbirkapooruniverse)

Ranbir Kapoor seems to be making the most of his time in Spain. The actor is in Barcelona with Shraddha Kapoor to shoot for their upcoming film. A video from the sets of the film has been doing the rounds of the internet. It seems to be a song sequence as Ranbir goes down on one knee in front of Shraddha with many dancers surrounding them. Besides this, many pictures of Ranbir posing with fans have also been shared on Instagram. In some of them, the actor is wearing a beret with a simple t-shirt and shorts.

Take a look at Ranbir's Spain diaries below:

Another picture of Ranbir and Shraddha that has become the talk of the town features the Sanju actor lifting Shraddha up in his arms on the sets of the film.

Take a look below:

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are collaborating for the first time on a romantic comedy, which is being directed by Luv Ranjan. Luv Ranjan is known for helming hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Earlier this year, the director married his longtime girlfriend Alisha Vaid in Agra. For the wedding, Ranbir, Shraddha, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor and a few other celebs attended the festivities.

On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of two projects. He will be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Later this year, he has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in the professional line-up. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Ranbir has also collaborated with Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal, which co-stars Rashmika Mandanna.