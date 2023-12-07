Animal Box Office Collection Day 6: Can Barely Keep Up With Ranbir Kapoor's Film

Ranbir and Anil Kapoor in Animal. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal has entered the Rs 300-crore club at the box office. According to a Sacnilk report, on day 6, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has minted Rs 30 crore at the Indian box office. The film, which is centred around a son's love for his father, has collected Rs 314.05 crore so far. Besides Ranbir and Rashmika in lead roles, Bobby Deol's performance in Animal has struck the right chord with fans. Spoiler alert: Bobby Deol has not uttered a single dialogue in the film.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), has declared that Animal is “unstoppable.” He mentioned that the Hindi version, on day 5, collected Rs 34.02 crore. The film critic also highlighted that Animal has become the fastest to reach the Rs 250-crore benchmark, surpassing movies like Jawan, Pathaan, Baahubali 2 and Gadar 2. In his post, Taran Adarsh wrote, “‘ANIMAL' IS UNSTOPPABLE… Animal is 250 NOT OUT… Racing towards ₹300 cr… Refuses to slow down on weekdays…”

‘ANIMAL' IS UNSTOPPABLE…#Animal is 250 NOT OUT… Racing towards ₹ 300 cr…Refuses to slow down on weekdays… Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr, Tue 34.02 cr. Total: ₹ 250.66 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice



FASTEST TO HIT ₹ 250 CR…

#Jawan:… pic.twitter.com/fGAiCGAGc3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2023

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Animal 1.5 stars and wrote, “Animal is the kind of film that would have us believe that it is no big deal for a loving son to go berserk when it comes to tackling those who threaten the well-being of his dad and his two sisters. Since danger seems to lurk over the family at every corner, he has the licence to be as boorish as he wants to be. The protagonist (Ranbir Kapoor) goes hell for leather, spills tons of blood, kills tens of people and blows hot and hotter when he figures out that a conspiracy is indeed afoot to eliminate the patriarch and rob his family of the steel plant that it owns. Even in love, there is no room for niceties for this my-way-or-the-highway guy. He does not so much as fall in love as make a grab for it. He does not propose marriage. He literally demands it.”

Animal clashed with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Both movies hit the big screens on December 1.