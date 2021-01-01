Ranbir Kapoor To Star With Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol And Parineeti Chopra In Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's fan club shared this image. (courtesy ranbir_kapoor)

Ranbir Kapoor became the talk of the town on New Year after his new project Animal was announced on social media. The big news of Ranbir Kapoor's new film was announced by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor along with Bobby Deol, Parineeti Chopra. The film will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is best-known for helming projects like Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. Sharing the news on social media on January 1, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "First big news of 2021... Ranbir Kapoor in Animal... Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga ( Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh) and producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani team up for a new film titled Animal... co-stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar [T-Series], Pranay Reddy Vanga (Bhadrakali Pictures) and Murad Khetani (Cine1 Studios)." After the big announcement, #RanbirKapoor became the top trend on Twitter.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently on a vacation with his family and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Ranthambore. He celebrated New Year's Eve there. A few days ago, his fan clubs shared a picture of him with his mom Neetu Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, who is also on a vacation there with his wife and actress Deepika Padukone. This is the viral picture we are talking about.

Ranbir Kapoor has several film releases lined-up. He will feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also star in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Other than that, he also has a film with Shraddha Kapoor.