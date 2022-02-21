Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet And Other Stars Attended Luv Ranjan's Wedding In Agra

Ranbir and Shraddha pictured together. (courtesy: thebollytrends)

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan married Alisha Vaid in Agra on Sunday. A day later, pictures of stars attending the ceremony, went viral on social media. On the guest list were actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who will soon work in a film with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama director. Rakul Preet Singh, who worked with the director in De De Pyaar De, was pictured with boyfriend and film producer Jackky Bhagnani. Kartik Aaryan, who became a star after featuring in many films directed by Luv Ranjan, was also invited. Actors Arjun Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Varun Sharma were also on the guest list reportedly.

A few pictures of the celebs leaving for the wedding venue in Agra have been doing the rounds on social media. The dress code for the ceremony was white, going by the pictures. Ranbir Kapoor wore a white sherwani, while Shraddha Kapoor opted for a white lehenga. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were pictured walking hand-in-hand in some of the picures.

See the pictures here:

Luv Ranjan is best-known for directing the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. He also directed the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which emerged as a hit at the box office. He also produced Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De. He will soon direct a project starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.