Rakul Preet Singh's Birthday Wish For Boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani Is Everything

Happy birthday, Jackky Bhagnani. The actor-filmmaker turned 37 on Saturday. On his special day, his girlfriend and actress Rakul Preet Singh wished him in the sweetest way on social media. She posted a picture of him and wrote: "Happy happy bday my sunshine. May you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do! You know I wish you all that you desire #happybday." Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship Instagram official in October this year but more on that later. See the actress' birthday wish for Jackky Bhagnani here:

On Rakul Preet Singh's birthday in October this year, the couple posted a loved up picture of themselves taking a stroll in a park holding hands, making their relationship Instagram official. "Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart icon)," Jackky Bhagnani's caption read while Rakul wrote this: "Thank you my (heart icon)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh non-stop , thank you for being you!! Here is to making more memories together."

Rakul Preet Singh has worked in several Hindi and Telugu films. Some of her popular Telugu movies include Nannaku Prematho, Kick 2, Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Manmadhudu 2.

In Bollywood. She has starred in 2014's Yaariyan, Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and in De De Pyaar De, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She will next be seen in Runway 34.

Jackky Bhagnani, who has featured in films like Kal Kissne Dekha, Ajab Gazabb Love and Youngistaan, has produced Bell Bottom, Coolie No 1 and Jawaani Jaaneman.