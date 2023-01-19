Ranbir Kapoor On Changing Equation With Paparazzi: "Used To Think They Are My Enemy. Now..."

Ranbir Kapoor pictured in the city.

Ranbir Kapoor, who attended an event at the Mumbai Press Club on Wednesday night with wife Alia Bhatt, opened up about his changing equation with the paparazzi over the years. Ranbir Kapoor, recalling his past equation with the paparazzi said, "Main sach kahun toh jab mai jawaan tha tab mera media aur paparazzi ke sath hamesha chattis ka akda tha. Uss time mujhe akal nahi thi toh aisa hi lagta tha ke ye log mere dushman hain aur main jo kuchh kar raha hu ye mujhe expose kar rahe hain (To be honest, when I was younger, I and paparazzi did not get along. I used to think that they are my enemy and that they want to expose me)."

The equation changed over the years, said Ranbir, adding: "But jaise abhi bada hua hun, jaise aur age hui hai toh samajh mein aya hai ke jaise mera kaam hai acting, waise aapka kaam hai photos lena. Its a symbiotic relationship aur ye hamesha jaari rehna chahiye (As I grew up, I realised that just like my work is to act, your job is to take photographs. It's a symbiotic relationship and that is how it should be)."

Ranbir Kapoor added, "I think over the years, abhi 15 saal hogaye (been over 15 years now), we have made so many friends you know, who work around the clock for the entertainment journalism industry and we just want to thank you for all the work you all have done. We want to thank you for all the support that you give to our films, the love that you give us during the promotions and marketing of our films. We are just happy to celebrate you, keep going and we love you lots."

Earlier this month, Ranbir Kapoor, wife Alia Bhatt met with Mumbai's paparazzi and requested them not to click pictures of their daughter Raha, who they welcomed in November last year, reported news agency ANI.