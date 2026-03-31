Ranbir Kapoor Introduces His Lord Ram Character From <i>Ramayana</i> To LA Crowd, Clip Goes Viral

One of the most anticipated Hindi films of 2026, Ramayana Part 1 led by Ranbir Kapoor, releases at Diwali 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the movie also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol.

While the makers shared an announcement sneak-peek video of the film last July, it is now gearing up for the grand launch of the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama from Ramayana. Days before the grand launch, the film's team hosted a special event related to the movie in Los Angeles.

In a now-viral video, Ranbir Kapoor passionately introduced his character Lord Ram to the audience present at Los Angeles.

"Lord Rama has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries and long after. He will continue being so long after we have gone. He enlightens us about the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversities. He stands for compassion, courage, righteousness, and forgiveness. He is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for the ideal man," the actor says in the clip.

#RanbirKapoor at #Ramayana Event :



Lord Ram has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries and he will continue being so even a long after we've gone.



He enlightens us about the triumph of the human spirit in terms of adversities. He… pic.twitter.com/z4B9IpbeZB — KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) March 31, 2026

First Look Update

On March 27, which marked Ram Navami, the makers of Ramayana announced that they would release the first look at Ranbir Kapoor's Rama on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Making the special announcement on the auspicious day of Rama Navami, Namit wrote, "Shubh Rama Navami. This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity."

The producer added, "We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, 'Rama', on 2nd April, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand launch with fans to celebrate this moment across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience."

About Ramayana

Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana boasts a star-studded cast with Yash stepping into the role of Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol portraying Lord Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman.

On the technical front, the project brings together global heavyweights, including Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The action is helmed by Mad Max: Fury Road stunt director Guy Norris, with performance capture expert Terry Notary-known for his work on the Avengers films-also on board.

The epic is planned as a two-part cinematic spectacle, with releases slated for Diwali 2026 and 2027, respectively.

ALSO READ | First Review Of Ramayana Trailer: 'Ranbir Kapoor Truly Immersed Himself In Nitesh Tiwari's Powerful Epic'