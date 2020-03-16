Ranbir Kapoor Gives Alia Bhatt A Peck On The Cheek. See Pic Inside

Natasha Poonawalla shared this picture. (courtesy: natasha.poonawalla)

Have you seen this picture before? We surely haven't! Alia Bhatt, who turned 27 on Sunday, received a birthday wish from her friend Natasha Poonawalla as she shared an unseen picture of Ranbir Kapoor giving Alia Bhatt a peck on the cheek. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Natasha Poonawalla wrote, "Birthday girl! Happy happy birthday Alia Bhatt." Guess what? It's an old picture from their New York diaries. In the photograph, Alia Bhatt can be seen smiling adorably as her Brahmastra co-star is giving her a kiss on the cheek. The picture also features Arjun Kapoor giving a peck on the cheek to his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Meanwhile, Natasha Poonawalla featured in some head space in this delightful selfie. Here's the picture we're talking about:

On Holi, paparazzi spotted Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor leaving filmmaker Aarti Shetty's Holi party venue in the same car. The pictures of the duo trended on the Internet.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt featured in the headlines after the netizens spotted a tiny detail on her phone's wallpaper. Fans took to their social media accounts, guessing the man with Alia on her wallpaper to be Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have made several appearances together. Earlier this year, the Kalank actress accompanied Ranbir to New Delhi to visit his father Rishi Kapoor when he was admitted at a hospital in the National capital. In February, Alia Bhatt was Ranbir's plus one at his cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception, which took place in Mumbai. The duo was also photographed together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018.

On the work front, Alia will be sharing screen space for the first time with Ranbir Kapoor in their upcoming film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Alia Bhatt also has SS Rajamouli's RRR, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, in the pipeline.